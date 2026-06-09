T4C volunteers help pack food for Canadian children

Volunteers from 14 Trucks for Change (T4C) Network partner companies came together May 27 to support Food Banks Canada’s After the Bell program by packing food boxes for children and families in need across the country.

The annual program helps provide food support during the summer months when school meal programs are not available. This year, Food Banks Canada plans to distribute 220,000 food packs to 235 communities nationwide.

The packing event brought together volunteers from the trucking and transportation industries to assemble and palletize the food packs. Beyond packing, JD Smith also provided a certified forklift operator to help unload trucks, stage and load trailers for shipments bound for food banks.

T4C has been a long-time supporter and official partner of the After the Bell program, and its network carriers will help distribute the food packages across Canada in the coming weeks.

(Photo: Trucks for Change)

“This initiative provides our network partners with a fun and unique opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to Canadian families and children while engaging in a rewarding team experience,” said Betsy Sharples, executive director of Trucks for Change. “The food-packing event is an incredible way to bring people together in support of a common cause and helps set the stage for our next important initiative—delivering food packs to 75 food banks across Canada”.

Companies participating in the event included:

Bridgestone Canada

International Motors Canada

JD Smith Logistics Solutions

Kriska Transportation Group

Linamar Transportation

Marsh Canada

Motive Media

Northbridge Insurance

Polaris Transportation Group

Tandet/ShipNorthAmerica

Transcourt Tank Leasing

Trucking HR Canada

Westland Insurance

Volvo Trucks