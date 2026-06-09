T4C volunteers help pack food for Canadian children
Volunteers from 14 Trucks for Change (T4C) Network partner companies came together May 27 to support Food Banks Canada’s After the Bell program by packing food boxes for children and families in need across the country.
The annual program helps provide food support during the summer months when school meal programs are not available. This year, Food Banks Canada plans to distribute 220,000 food packs to 235 communities nationwide.
The packing event brought together volunteers from the trucking and transportation industries to assemble and palletize the food packs. Beyond packing, JD Smith also provided a certified forklift operator to help unload trucks, stage and load trailers for shipments bound for food banks.
T4C has been a long-time supporter and official partner of the After the Bell program, and its network carriers will help distribute the food packages across Canada in the coming weeks.
“This initiative provides our network partners with a fun and unique opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to Canadian families and children while engaging in a rewarding team experience,” said Betsy Sharples, executive director of Trucks for Change. “The food-packing event is an incredible way to bring people together in support of a common cause and helps set the stage for our next important initiative—delivering food packs to 75 food banks across Canada”.
Companies participating in the event included:
- Bridgestone Canada
- International Motors Canada
- JD Smith Logistics Solutions
- Kriska Transportation Group
- Linamar Transportation
- Marsh Canada
- Motive Media
- Northbridge Insurance
- Polaris Transportation Group
- Tandet/ShipNorthAmerica
- Transcourt Tank Leasing
- Trucking HR Canada
- Westland Insurance
- Volvo Trucks
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