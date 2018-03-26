Talbert names Canadian sales manager

BURLINGTON, Ont. – Talbert Manufacturing has named Steve Gardonyi as Canadian sales manager, in a role that will have him helping Canadian dealers with Talbert trailer sales, marketing, and customization.

Gardonyi has nearly 30 years of experience, including operations management, quality control, sales, and customer service. He also carries a Red Seal certification in trailer mechanics.

Gardonyi is active in his community through the Central Ontario District Optimists, where he served a term as governor. The club provides youth services — such as athletic leagues, scholarship essays and local school support.