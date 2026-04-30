TCA recognizes four drivers as Highway Angels for crash response, roadside rescues

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has recognized four professional drivers as Highway Angels for their actions assisting motorists and crash victims across the U.S. in March and April.

Drivers with ABF Freight, Anderson Trucking Service and Buckwalter Trucking were honored for responding to a series of incidents ranging from rollover crashes to hazardous materials emergencies.

Alpine assists after tractor-trailer rollover

ABF Freight driver Michael Alpine was traveling near Gustine, Calif., at dawn on March 19, when a passenger vehicle cut in front of a tractor-trailer, causing it to swerve, overturn and roll down an embankment. Debris from the truck, including lumber, quickly scattered across the roadway.

“I saw the brake lights of the truck come on and then immediately swerve… and then it started rolling over,” Alpine said. “It was dangerous.”

He pulled over, called 911 and secured the scene before assisting those involved, drawing on nearly four decades of experience and first aid training.

“The first thing I needed to do was protect myself and then try to protect the scene,” he said. “I have little LED flares, so I immediately threw those out… because the lumber was across both ways of the road.”

He then checked on those involved in the crash: The driver of the passenger car was conscious but suffering from neck and back pain. Two individuals from the overturned truck had managed to climb back up the embankment with injuries, including visible head trauma.

“I kept asking them if they were okay… one of them had blood all over his forehead,” Alpine said. “But they were moving, and that was a relief.”

He remained on scene, relaying critical information to dispatch and helping stabilize those involved until emergency responders arrived roughly 20 minutes later.

“It’s always a good day when people can walk away from a crash,” Alpine said. “You can replace material things — you can’t replace people.”

ABF’s Hunt responds to rollover near Tehachapi

On April 11, at approximately 5:15 a.m., Nigel Hunt of ABF Freight was traveling westbound on I-58 near Tehachapi, Calif., when he noticed a cloud of dust ahead. As he approached, he saw that a Honda sedan had rolled over onto the right shoulder of the highway.

“The vehicle was upside down,” said Hunt. “I put on my hazards, grabbed my flashlight, and went over to check on him.”

Hunt found the man involved in the crash and conducted a concussion check, noting signs of disorientation.

Then he promptly contacted state authorities and remained with the individual, providing support and monitoring their condition until emergency responders arrived on the scene.

“He looked shell-shocked, and I could tell something wasn’t right,” said Hunt. “Even though he didn’t think he needed help, I called emergency services anyway; better safe than sorry, especially with adrenaline.”

Wetzel assists injured officer in Missouri

Chris Wetzel, a professional driver with Anderson Trucking Service, responded to a high-speed crash involving a law enforcement officer on April 1 near Joplin, Mo., when he witnessed a deputy responding to an emergency call with lights and sirens collide at high speed with the trailer of a semi-truck directly ahead of him.

“It was intense. We knew we had to act fast,” said Wetzel. Working alongside others at the scene, he helped extract the injured deputy from the vehicle and stayed focused on getting help to the officer as quickly as possible.

“We were able to get him out and call for help right away,” he said.

Wetzel also used the officer’s radio to issue a 10-33 emergency call, alerting dispatch to an officer-down situation and providing their exact location.

Emergency responders arrived shortly after, and the deputy was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition. Wetzel remained on scene to assist as needed following the incident.

Buckwalter rescues driver from hazmat tanker

Lamar Buckwalter of Buckwalter Trucking was honored by TCA for his quick response following a hazardous rollover crash in Colorado.

On April 2 at approximately 2:00 a.m., he saw a tanker rollover on Route 34 near Greeley as he was driving on the road during a wind advisory affecting high-profile vehicles. The truck overturned, sending sparks, debris, and a cloud of dust into the air.

“I’ve always believed that God puts us in the right places at the right times. Tonight He proved this once again,” said Buckwalter. “All I could hear was the driver screaming, ‘Get me out of here, I’m hauling hazmat!’”

As Buckwalter ran to assist and reached the overturned tanker, he made contact with the driver, who initially indicated he was not pinned but unable to escape. Moments later, the driver became unresponsive.

Acting quickly, Buckwalter broke through the windshield and, despite exposure to debris and engine fluids, successfully pulled the driver from the wreckage.

Shortly after being removed, the driver regained consciousness.

Concerned about the hazardous materials onboard, both men moved away from the vehicle to a safer distance, and Buckwalter remained with the injured driver — who had sustained bruising and head injuries — providing reassurance and support until first responders arrived. He later accompanied the driver in the ambulance to contact his employer and family, and then provided a statement to law enforcement.

“The officer told me he was very impressed with how quickly everything happened,” said Buckwalter. “I just did what I hope anyone else would do in that situation.”