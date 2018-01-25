TFI International names new CFI president

JOPLIN, Mo. — CFI, a division of TFI International announced today that Greg Orr has been promoted to president of CFI. Michael Hinz will join CFI as senior vice-president of sales and operations.

“Greg has been the driving force behind many of our recent accomplishments, and bringing Michael to CFI further supports our efforts to create a world class leadership team,” stated Greg Rumble, CFO of TFI International. “I am confident in Greg and Michael’s ability to leverage the backing of TFI to reinforce a culture of excellence and success for CFI and its valued customers.”

Greg joined CFI last year after serving as president of action resources, where he was responsible for a leading U.S. hazardous waste over-the-road transporter. Prior to this, he was the president and former vice-president of operations for Con-way Multimodal. As president, he was responsible for leading the company’s strategic development, as well as directing financial and operating performance.

“Our approach is to lead with excellence and build results through the consistently superior service that is a hallmark of CFI and that our customers expect,” said Orr. “I’m pleased to welcome Michael to the CFI team and look forward to his leadership and contributions to our success.”

Michael Hinz joins CFI from Roehl Transport where he served as president of the Van Group since 2013. At Roehl, Michael led three divisions including van, dedicated and refrigerated, which were collectively comprised of 1,500 drivers and 200 office personnel. Prior to Roehl, Michael spent nearly 20 years in various roles of increasing responsibility at Schneider National.