TFI International to buy APPS Transport

MONTREAL, Que. – TFI International has announced it will purchase APPS Transport Group, an Ontario-based provider of LTL, TL and warehousing, distribution and specialized logistics with operations across Canada.

The company serves the retail, consumer goods, automotive supply, food and beverage, industrial and commercial supply, and wire and cable industries.

(Photo: Guy Broderick/APPS Transport)

“We look forward to welcoming the exceptional APPS team to TFI International, and see a superb opportunity to drive performance and operational synergies in the months ahead,” said Alain Bedard, chairman, president and CEO of TFI International.

“APPS shares our core values and has demonstrated rapid, efficient growth over the years. We anticipate building upon their already impressive track record by enhancing utilization, growing revenue quality and optimizing the use of our combined real estate footprint. In particular, the APPS operational network should provide an excellent strategic fit with our current operating regions, providing ample opportunity to further enhance customer service. We eagerly look forward to seeing the APPS team continue their long-term success under the TFI umbrella.”

APPS brings in about $100 million in annual revenue, and employs nearly 400 people including 100 dedicated drivers and more than 80 independent contractors. It works with more than 250 interline partners.

The company has six facilities across Canada and its fleet includes nearly 70 company trucks, about 250 trailers and 250 containers.