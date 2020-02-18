TFI International’s U.S. IPO raises US$230 million

MONTREAL, Que. – TFI International said Tuesday its initial public offering in the U.S. has raised US$230 million.

The IPO of 6.9 million common shares closed earlier in the day, the company said.

TFI plans to use the proceeds to pay down its debt.

The IPO was conducted through a syndicate of underwriters, led by Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse as joint lead book-running managers, TFI said.

RBC Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank will be joint-bookrunners and Cowen, National Bank of Canada Financial, Stephens Inc., Stifel and Wolfe Capital Markets and Advisory as co-managers.