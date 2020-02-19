TFI names Cameron Holzer senior VP in U.S.

MONTREAL, Que. — TFI International Inc. has appointed Cameron Holzer senior vice-president of operations to focus on its rapidly expanding U.S. specialized truckload business.

With more than 25 years of experience, Holzer brings extensive expertise in operations and strategic development, the company said Wednesday.

“Cameron is an innovative thinker with broad-based experience managing multi-faceted organizations, including talent acquisition, strategic planning, resource management, new business development and contract negotiations,” said Alain Bedard, chairman, president and CEO of TFI.

“We are very pleased to welcome him to the TFI International team at the perfect time to lend his expertise as we grow our U.S. presence, and look forward to his many contributions in the years to come.”

Holzer’s appointment came a day after the company raised US$230 million from its initial public offering in the U.S.

He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Phoenix and an MBA from the University of Iowa.