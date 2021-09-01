The 3 Main Factors That Affect Fleet Fuel Efficiency

It’s no secret that, behind driver salaries and benefits, fuel is the second-largest cost associated with operating a tractor trailer.1 This means that a commercial truck can easily consume more than USD 35 280 [CAD 45 800]ǂ of diesel fuel per year, representing about 24% of the total vehicle annual operating costǂ. The #1 vehicle expense outside of driver salary and benefits.

In a marketplace where fuel will always be a volatile and likely escalating budgetary item, what if you could learn the three main factors that affect commercial truck fuel efficiency, while also learning how to implement techniques and technologies today that could help you save money every kilometer?

A recent Michelin studyǂ unveils the three main vehicle factors that affect fuel economy—all of which a fleet can control. This study not only breaks these factors down, it explains how fleets and owner-operators can overcome them to better manage their largest annual operating expense: fuel.

To optimize your fuel efficiency, it is critical to understand these three main contributing factors within your fleet. With this understanding, you can ask the best questions and make the right decisions to optimize your business, such as: which tires best fit your needs and offer you the lowest rolling resistance?

About MICHELIN NORTH AMERICA

Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility for well over 100 years, Michelin continues to help define the tire industry by delivering improved savings and operational efficiencies to fleets and owner-operators throughout North America. Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. The Company has earned a long-standing reputation for building innovative premium tires and as the industry leader in retread technologies. Michelin services and solutions empower fleets to focus on what matters most – delivering an ideal experience to their customers.

Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America, Inc. has more than 21 400 employees and operates 19 major manufacturing plants, which includes 4 000 people in its three plants in Nova Scotia, its office based in Laval, Quebec, and its Canadian subsidiaries. For additional information, visit michelintruck.com/en_CA

1“An Analysis of the Operational Costs of Trucking” 2019

2Based on commissioned, third-party, simulation (CFD) and SAE J1321 track testing when compared to a trailer with no aerodynamic devices.

ǂ The following data is based on US fleet information, see footnotes with conversion to CAD and metric units [in brackets].