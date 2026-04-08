THRC recognizes 98 companies as 2026 Top Fleet Employers

Trucking HR Canada has named 98 fleets as Top Fleet Employers for 2026, recognizing Canadian carriers with strong human resources practices across the industry.

Now in its 13th year, Top Fleet Employers is a national initiative that recognizes fleets with HR policies and practices that meet the highest standards in the sector. The program evaluates fleets on criteria including skills development, workplace culture, employee engagement, recruitment, compensation, sustainability and community involvement, along with employee feedback.

Attendees listen to a speaker during Trucking HR Canada’s Top Fleet Employer gala in Toronto. (File photo: Leo Barros)

“The 2026 Top Fleet Employers demonstrate exceptionally high standards in their HR practices, and we are proud to showcase them as leaders in our sector,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada, in a news release. “The TFE program continues to evolve alongside the transportation industry — raising the bar and reinforcing its position as a national benchmark for excellence. We are honored to celebrate the fleets that help make the transportation and logistics sector a great place to work, while also benefiting from this prestigious national recognition.”

The 2026 group includes fleets of all sizes and segments from across Canada. Ten fleets achieved 10 or more years of Top Fleet Employer of Distinction status, while five reached the five-year milestone.

All recipients will be recognized at the annual awards gala in Toronto on Oct. 14.

See the full list here.