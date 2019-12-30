TIP closes acquisition of Trailer Wizards

AMSTERDAM The Netherlands — TIP Trailer Services has completed the acquisition of Trailer Wizards, a supplier of trailer rental and leasing services in Canada, the company said Monday.

TIP will now integrate Trailer Wizards with its existing Canadian business, Train Trailer Rentals, it said.

“After the recent acquisition of PEMA in Europe, the acquisition of Trailer Wizards is another key milestone in the growth path of TIP,” said Bob Fast, president and CEO of TIP Trailer Services.

“By joining the teams of Trailer Wizards and Train Trailer Rentals, we can provide the best in flexible commercial trailer fleet solutions and pursue growth opportunities for the combined businesses.”

TIP’s Canadian division will have a combined fleet of more than 33,000 trailers, reefers, chassis and flatbed or drop-deck configurations.

The business will employ over 500 people.

A portfolio company of I Squared Capital, TIP first expanded from Europe into Canada in 2016 with the purchase of Train Trailer.