TIP Fleet Services Canada officially rolling

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Train Trailer Rentals and Trailer Wizards have officially merged, creating a combined entity known as TIP Fleet Services Canada.

Based in Mississauga, Ontario, the division operates under a global TIP Trailer Services umbrella that offers trailer leasing, rentals, maintenance and repairs across Europe and Canada.

(Photo: TIP Trailer Services)

The Train Trailer and Trailer Wizards merger was completed Dec. 30, and TIP Fleet Services Canada officially began to operate Jan. 1.

Tip Canada’s fleet includes more than 31,000 trailers, reefers, chassis and flatbed or dropdeck configurations. The business employs more than 500 people – including 300 mechanics – between Prince Edward Island and British Columbia.

TIP Trailer Services has a presence in 18 countries, and more than 140 service locations.

“Over the past years, we have transformed TIP into one of the most efficient and reliable commercial trailer leasing, rental and maintenance companies in the world while reinvesting behind our brand and continuing our relentless commitment to quality and innovation,” said Bob Fast, president and CEO of TIP Trailer Services.

“With the successful merger of our two customer focused companies, we are creating a strong platform for the Canadian business. We are extremely proud of our team who have worked tirelessly throughout a challenging year to complete the work leading to this result,” said Rick Kloepfer, president of TIP Canada.