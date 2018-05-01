Titanium wins HR award

BOLTON, Ont. — Titanium Transportation Group announced today it was named a winner of the Performance Management award, presented by BambooHR.

The award celebrates a team that builds and manages impactful performance management programs to help employees perform at their best.

“Titanium recognizes that our people are our most important asset,” said Ted Daniel, CEO of Titanium. “Anyone can buy trucks and trailers, but it’s not so easy finding qualified and safe drivers and to motivate a strong internal team that can manage rapid growth.”

In September 2017, Titanium also launched a share purchase plan to encourage an ownership interest in the company. The plan allows staff and drivers to acquire common shares of Titanium and receive a matching share from the Company for every share purchased.

“BambooHR has enabled us to effectively capture the strength of our ‘employee pulse’,” said Tyler Hensz, HR manager at Titanium. “We can measure how connected we are to our employees as a means of continuing to ensure that we have a positive working environment that is both competitive and engaging. This helps us maintain a turnover rate that is extremely low, with a dedicated group of people that drive our growth and direction forward.”