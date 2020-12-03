Trailcon’s Foss president of Toronto Transportation Club

TORONTO, Ont. – Trailcon Leasing executive manager – national accounts John Foss will serve as president of the Toronto Transportation Club in 2021, serving alongside an executive team confirmed during an online meeting.

Cynthia Nagamatsu, vice-president – commercial client services at Hargraft, will serve as immediate past president, while Kee Human Resources COO Liam O’Briain will be first vice-president. Chris Peterson, CargoJet’s senior manager – domestic business development, is second vice-president.

Denise Cardy is the executive director.

John Foss, Trailcon Leasing

Other members of the board of directors include:

Kathy Cartan, president, Motive Media Fleet Graphics Inc.

Leah Cormier, vice-president and managing partner, Insinc Promotions

Paul Granger, senior director – sales and marketing, Wabash Canada

Tony Bianco, sales director – intermodal, CN

Peter Stefanovich, managing partner, Left Lane Associates

Ralph Scrivo, central district sales manager, Peterbilt of Canada

Stacey Carroll, marketing manager, Trailcon Leasing

Paul Antonellis, sales director, AITX

Mike Kaslauskas, area sales manager, Penske Truck Leasing

Ken Coffin, associate vice-president, Canadian Tire Transportation

Mickey Sague, strategic account manager – national accounts, Air Canada – Cargo

Justin Large, commercial sales director – corporate accounts, North America, Sailun Tires Americas

Francis Lalonde, vice-president – transportation, Walmart Canada

Nickisha Rashid, sales and marketing consultant, Newcom Media

Jeanette St Pierre, director regional east sales, CP

Jeff Pries, senior vice-president – sales and marketing, Bison Transport

Marco Romano, vice-president – North American surface transportation, CH Robinson

Founded in 1913, the Toronto Transportation Club (TTC) is one of the oldest transportation clubs in Canada. Its members include trucking companies, shippers, private fleets, railways, steamship lines, airlines, retailers, freight brokers, third-party logistics, freight forwarders, customs brokers, couriers, suppliers and other transportation-related businesses.