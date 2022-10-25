Transborder freight continues to rise

Trucks moved US $35.6 billion in freight across the Canada-U.S. border in August, the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics reports.

Freight moved by all transportation modes – including truck, rail, pipeline, air and vessel — was valued at $70 billion, up 23.3% from August 2021. (All figures in U.S. dollars.)

(Illustration: U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics)

The $83.9 billion in combined truck freight to cross U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico was up 19% over the same month last year. This outpaced the $17.9 billion in August rail freight that was up 15.9% over the same month last year.

Computer and parts ($5.8 billion), vehicles and parts ($5 billion), and electrical machinery ($2.3 billion), were the top three truck commodities to cross the Canada-U.S. border.