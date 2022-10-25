Transborder freight continues to rise
Trucks moved US $35.6 billion in freight across the Canada-U.S. border in August, the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics reports.
Freight moved by all transportation modes – including truck, rail, pipeline, air and vessel — was valued at $70 billion, up 23.3% from August 2021. (All figures in U.S. dollars.)
The $83.9 billion in combined truck freight to cross U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico was up 19% over the same month last year. This outpaced the $17.9 billion in August rail freight that was up 15.9% over the same month last year.
Computer and parts ($5.8 billion), vehicles and parts ($5 billion), and electrical machinery ($2.3 billion), were the top three truck commodities to cross the Canada-U.S. border.
Wait till they see what September and October bring the shock of less freight will change the happy tune. When trucking companies are cutting rates to get loads you know there are more trucks and drivers than freight.
Oh I forgot to say if the rest areas and the truck stops or only full one night a week then you know something is failing.