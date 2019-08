MILTON, Ont. – Transport Trailer Sales, which specializes in the sale and service of new and used trailers, is hosting an open house next month to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The event will be held at 8085 Esquesing Line in Milton, Ont., on Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The company was established as a one-man operation in 1995.