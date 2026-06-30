Transportation groups share concerns over proposal to reschedule marijuana 

A group of transportation and safety groups has sent a letter to federal agencies expressing concerns over the government’s proposal to reschedule marijuana.

The letter was spearheaded by the American Trucking Associations and included representatives of trucking, aviation, rail, pipeline, and other critical transportation sectors. They warned the proposed shift of marijuana to Schedule III from Schedule I under the Controlled Substances Act could have unintended consequences for transportation safety.

Marijuana accounts for nearly 60% of all positive drug tests among commercial drivers subject to DOT testing requirements. (Photo: iStock)

“Although DOT has expressed its intent to continue testing for marijuana, a commitment we deeply appreciate, it is unclear whether DOT will retain the ability to rely on HHS procedures and certifications following the rescheduling,” the letter stated. “Without that alignment, DOT may maintain the authority to test but lack the scientific and procedural infrastructure to do so.”



Rescheduling could create legal or regulatory gaps that weaken the existing drug testing framework.

“Practically, this would mean truck and bus drivers, pilots, flight attendants, air traffic controllers, air mechanics, rail operating personnel, dispatchers and signal personnel, transit operators, and pipeline workers could continue performing safety-critical, high-risk duties without any reliable means of confirming they are not actively using marijuana,” the letter said.

The groups urged federal agencies to safeguard long-term marijuana testing for all safety-sensitive transportation workers, affirm the authority of DOT-regulated employers to conduct such testing, and establish a coordinated federal strategy to address the transportation safety implications of rescheduling.



