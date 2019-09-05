Transportation minister marks Trucking Week

MILTON, Ont. — Ontario’s transportation minister joined executives of the Ontario Trucking Association on Thursday in celebrating the National Trucking Week.

Caroline Mulroney visited the Milton, Ont., offices of One for Freight – the home of OTA chairman David Carruth.

Following a tour of the site, Mulroney met with OTA officers Wendell Erb, CEO and president of the Erb Group of Companies, and Mark Bylsma, president of Spring Creek Carriers.

Canadian Trucking Alliance chairman Scott Smith and OTA president Stephen Laskowski also attended the meeting.

“As the new minister of transportation, it was a great opportunity for me to hear about the industry and find opportunities to reduce red tape,” said Mulroney.

The National Trucking Week kicked off Sept. 1.