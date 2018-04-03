Transportation, warehousing wages climbing

OTTAWA, Ont. – Workers in Canada’s transportation and warehousing sector saw weekly earnings rise 2.4% in January when compared to the same month a year ago, Statistics Canada reports.

That was still below the average increase of 3.2% recorded by non-farm payroll employees, largely following gains in the second half of 2017.

Changes in weekly earnings reflect wage growth, changes in the composition of employment by industry, occupation and level of job experience, and the average hours worked per week, the national number crunchers say.

Accommodation and food services led the increases among other sectors, coinciding with higher minimum wages in Alberta and Ontario.

Wholesale trade earnings were up 3.4%, largely linked to those who deal with machinery, equipment, and supplies, especially in Quebec, Alberta, and B.C.