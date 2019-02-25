Transtex looks to acquire SmartTruck assets

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Transtex is negotiating to acquire the assets of SmartTruck, a South Carolina maker of trailer aerodynamics.

A notice of the discussions was first published on the Transtex website on Feb. 15.

“Transtex, leader in the development and manufacturing of aerodynamic solutions, and SmartTruck are pleased to announce they have executed a letter of intent related to an agreement for Transtex to purchase from SmartTruck its assets related to Class 8 trailer aerodynamic systems, specifically the TopKit,” the statement reads. “SmartTruck will continue to deliver products to its customers until such time as Transtex is able to step in without interruption.”

Todd McGuire, Transtex vice-president of sales, confirms that a letter of intent has been submitted to buy the business assets. “We are going through our due diligence right now,” he says.

SmartTruck representatives were unavailable for comment, citing a non-disclosure agreement.

SmartTruck produces several trailer aerodynamic devices, including the UT-6 undertray trailer bogey fairing that the company says delivers fuel savings of 2-6%, and the TopKit roof and trailer side kits that collectively promise savings of 4-6%.

“The TopKit is our focus right now,” said McGuire. “The other devices remain to be seen as to whether we acquire them or not.”

Hirschbach Motor Lines, based in Iowa, recently settled a lawsuit with SmartTruck out of court. That case alleged the undertray did not live up to the supplier’s claims.

PIT Group tested the device in 2013 and found fuel economy gains were no more than 2.2%. SmartTruck responded at the time with a third-party fluid dynamics study that said the UT6 trailer system reduces drag by more than 10%, translating into fuel savings of about 7% on the highway.

Transtex offers aerodynamic trailer products such as the Edge Tail automated boat tail device and aerodynamic trailer side skirts.