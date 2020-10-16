Traton reaches deal with Navistar

MUNICH, Germany – Traton SE, the truck and bus division of Volkswagen AG, said Friday it has reached an agreement in principle to acquire Navistar International.

Traton, which already owns 16.8% of the American truck manufacturer, will buy the rest of Navistar stock at US$44.50 per share.

Traton said there is still no assurance that the parties will reach agreement on a definitive transaction. (Photo: Traton)

“We are pleased to have reached agreement in principle for a transaction after intensive negotiations with Navistar,” said Matthias Grundler, CEO of Traton.

“We are looking forward to completing our due diligence and obtaining the necessary approvals in respect of this exciting deal in order to welcome the new Traton family member.”

The agreement was reached two days after Traton set a Thursday deadline for Navistar to accept its already sweetened offer of $43 per share in cash.

Navistar countered that early Thursday, saying it will accept $44.50 per share. At that price, the company is valued at $4.4 billion.

(Photo: Navistar)

Traton first offered to acquire Navistar at $35 per share in late January.

Navistar stock surged 21% Thursday on news of a possible deal, reaching an intraday high of $43.65.

Traton said the agreement is still subject to approval by the executive bodies and committees of Traton and Volkswagen as well as Navistar shareholders.

“There is no assurance that the parties will reach agreement on definitive transaction documentation, or as to the terms thereof or that any transaction, if such agreement is reached, will ultimately be consummated,” the company said.