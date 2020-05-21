TravelCenters accelerates expansion

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America announced Wednesday that it is accelerating its network expansion strategy by actively pursuing franchising opportunities for business growth.

The company operates the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center brands.

“We believe there are significant opportunities for continued growth through franchising, and in early 2020, we began rapidly increasing our engagement efforts and broadening our reach with potential franchisees,” said CEO Jon Pertchik.

“We have a team dedicated to identifying and actively pursuing excellent franchisees who are committed to providing our customers with the services and amenities they’ve come to trust and rely on at our travel centers.”

Since the beginning of 2019, TA has signed 18 new franchise agreements under one of its travel center brands, the company said.

Wednesday’s announcement came just weeks after the company launched a reorganization to improve its operational efficiency and profitability.

In April, TA laid off 2,900 field employees and 122 corporate staff in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.