Tremcar appoints a new sales rep

SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHELIEU, Que. – Tremcar has hired Andre Belanger as sales, parts and service representative for its subsidiary Asybco, the company announced this week.

Belanger will be responsible for the sales of Tremcar pneumatic tanks as well as all sales and purchasing for Asybco.

Andre Belanger. (Photo: Tremcar)

He has extensive experience in the tanker industry, the company said.

“We believe that Mr. Belanger’s expertise will be an asset to our sales team at Tremcar/Asybco,” said Daniel Tremblay, president of Tremcar.

“Tremcar wants to expand its sales and services in the vacuum and dry bulk sectors.”

He said the company had made significant investment in Asybco in recent years. Tremcar is a major manufacturer of tanker trailers in North America.