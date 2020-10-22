Tremcar names UTT Michigan distributor

ROMULUS, Mich. – Canadian tanker trailer manufacturer Tremcar has appointed United Tank Trailer (UTT) its official distributor in Michigan.

UTT offers a wide variety of tanker trailers. It also has a full-service R-stamp certified tank inspection and repair facility.

“Our relationship started a year ago. We first sold a few units, and we quickly understood Tremcar was a serious company, proud of their units and willing to stand in front of them,” said Rich Garbacik, owner of UTT.

“They are people we can count on.”

Tremcar specializes in building multi-axle tankers. It offers all types of tankers including stainless steel milk tankers and vacuum units.

“Tremcar is the one-stop shop for all your tank needs. Custom-built is our middle name, and multi-axle our game,” said Andy Mulvey, vice-president of International sales for Tremcar.

Tremcar is a family business based in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.