Truck arrivals up for fourth week in a row

OTTAWA, Ont. – The number of truck drivers entering Canada rose slightly during the week of October 19-25, the Canada Borders Services Agency (CBSA) said Tuesday.

It said 115,038 truck drivers arrived in the country that week, up from 114,224 in the comparable time a year ago. It is the fourth consecutive weekly rise in arrivals.

There has been an 81% drop in land border crossings. (Source: CBSA)

During Oct. 19-25, overall volumes were down 81% for those crossing via land and 93% through airports, compared to the same time a year ago, the CBSA said.

Canada and the U.S. have agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until Nov. 21 to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The latest extension of the closure was announced by the federal government this month.

The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.