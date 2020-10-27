Truck arrivals up for fourth week in a row
OTTAWA, Ont. – The number of truck drivers entering Canada rose slightly during the week of October 19-25, the Canada Borders Services Agency (CBSA) said Tuesday.
It said 115,038 truck drivers arrived in the country that week, up from 114,224 in the comparable time a year ago. It is the fourth consecutive weekly rise in arrivals.
During Oct. 19-25, overall volumes were down 81% for those crossing via land and 93% through airports, compared to the same time a year ago, the CBSA said.
Canada and the U.S. have agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until Nov. 21 to slow the spread of Covid-19.
The latest extension of the closure was announced by the federal government this month.
The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.
