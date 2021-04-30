Truck drivers eligible to register for Waterloo vaccines

Ontario’s Region of Waterloo has added truck drivers to the list of essential workers who are eligible to pre-register for vaccines against Covid-19.

The region expanded the list of eligible individuals to include “transportation, warehouse and distribution workers, including public transit workers, truck drivers supporting essential services, marine and rail cargo and maintenance, and highway maintenance.”

The group is included in a broad list of essential workers who cannot work from home.

“Pre-registration is only for eligible groups,” the region says in a related notice. “The fastest way to receive an appointment is to provide an email or text (mobile phone number) when you pre-register. It may take four to six weeks to be contacted for an appointment.”