Truck Parking Club surpasses 5,000 locations

Truck Parking Club said it has surpassed 5,000 locations across the United States. The platform, which launched in 2022, now provides access to more than 80,000 parking spaces in 49 states.

Truck Parking Club focuses on adding capacity with existing private properties, including warehouses, terminals, self-storage facilities, and repair shops.

The company aims to double its network to 10,000 locations by the end of 2026. It said that expanding reservable parking provides drivers with easier access to safe parking, reduces stress when planning routes, and saves time spent searching for available spaces.

For fleets, it means improved operational efficiency, better compliance with hours-of-service rules, and reduced risk of delays and penalties.