Truck parking spaces open on Hwy. 402 near Sarnia, Ont.

A former north commercial vehicle inspection facility on Highway 402 near Sarnia, Ont., has been transformed into an official parking area for trucks.

The construction project, begun in March 2021, is now complete, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation confirms.

The rest area is accessed from the westbound lanes and will accommodate up to 13 commercial vehicles, with 12 spaces for tractor-trailers and one for a Long Combination Vehicle (LCV).

It represents a $1.5 million investment.

The work included repaving the parking area, opening a temporary washroom facility, repairing the entrance and exit ramps, pavement markings and signage, new approach and parking area lighting, and a pair of cameras to monitor the site, a ministry spokesperson told Today’s Trucking.

“The government recognizes that there is a significant need for more truck parking across the province,” the spokesperson added, referring to a previously announced five-year plan that includes repairing or expanding 14 existing rest areas, building 10 new rest areas, and adding 178 additional truck parking spaces at four existing ONroute Centres.

SPR Associates of Toronto, a consulting firm behind a $280,000 study into truck parking in southern Ontario, has openly criticized Ontario’s response to the shortage. Its research called for more than 350 new parking spots per year, complete with emergency measures such as partnering with municipalities and repurposing public lands.