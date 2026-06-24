Truck tonnage index falls in May

U.S. trucking activity contracted 2% in May after decreasing 0.9% in April, according to the American Trucking Associations’ advanced seasonally adjusted For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index.

“After a total gain of 4.7% during the first three months of the year, tonnage fell a total of 2.9% during the last two months,” said ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello. “Despite the recent decreases, the index increased from year-earlier levels for the sixth straight month, which is pretty good considering the bulk of freight drivers, like manufacturing and construction, remain lackluster.”

In May, the index equaled 114.4. It increased 0.6% from the same month in 2025, down from April’s 2.5% increase.

During the first five months of the year, tonnage was up 2% from the same period last year. In 2025, the tonnage index was flat from the 2024 average.



The not seasonally adjusted index, which calculates raw changes in tonnage hauled, equaled 114.8 in May, 0.8% below April’s reading of 115.7.