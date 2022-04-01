Truck World launch event reaches out to South Asian trucking community

A broad range of industry topics took center stage on March 31 during a meeting and dinner presenting the coming Truck World trade show to representatives of Ontario’s South Asian trucking community.

Joe Glionna, president of Newcom Media, welcomed more than 200 guests from the trucking and logistics sectors including fleet executives, service providers, safety and compliance professionals, and elected officials to the Brampton, Ont. event.

Manan Gupta (fourth from left) welcomed representatives from several trucking industry groups. (Photo: Road Today)

In a discussion moderated by Manan Gupta, publisher of Road Today, Newcom Media vice-president – editorial John G. Smith offered insight into new federal targets for zero-emission vehicles; ELD enforcement; supply chain challenges; mandatory entry-level training; driver shortages; and parking problems in Peel Region and beyond.

Represented groups included the Automotive Transportation Service Superintendents’ Association; AZ Canadian Truckers Association; Canadian Punjabi Broadcasters Association; Indo Canada Chamber of Commerce; My Indians in Canada Association; Multicultural Events & Festivals Alliance of Canada; Ontario Commercial Truck Training Association; Ontario Dump Truck Association; Peel Multicultural Council; South Asian Trucking Association of Canada; and Association of Professional Driving Instructors of Ontario.

Amarjot Sandhu, Ontario MPP – Brampton West and parliamentary assistant to the minister of infrastructure; Gurpreet Dhillon, regional councilor for Brampton Wards 9 and 10; and Jeff Bowman, city councilor for Wards 3 and 4 also addressed the guests.

Truck World rolls out at the International Centre in Mississauga, Ont. from April 21-23. For free registration, visit truckworld.ca and use promo code “ROADTODAY”.