Truck World names Radio Humsafar as radio partner

Truck World, the national trade show that serves as the meeting place for Canada’s trucking industry, has named Radio Humsafar as the event’s official South Asian radio partner.

The partnership will enhance the outreach to community members who play an ever-growing role within Canada’s trucking industry.

Radio Humsafar will broadcast live from its show booth on Saturday, April 23, and can be streamed at www.1350.ca. Station listeners will also benefit from free registration when using VIP promo code 1350 at www.truckworld.ca.

“AM 1350 is known for quality programming that serves a vibrant multicultural community,” said Truck World show manager Thierry Quagliata. “We are pleased to welcome Radio Humsafar as a media partner and appreciate their participation in Truck World.”

“We are thrilled to be the official South Asian radio partner for Truck World – Canada’s number-one trucking event. We look forward to connecting the fastest growing industry demographic with the latest trends and technology exhibited by the trucking industry. Truck World is the best venue to get first-hand information and grow your business in the trucking and logistics sector,” said Jasvir Sandhu, president, Radio Humsafar.

“The media partnership between Truck World and Radio Humsafar is a great initiative. We look forward to welcoming listeners from this radio station and hope they are able to make the best use of learning and networking opportunities available at the Truck World show,” added Manan Gupta, general manager of Newcom South Asian Media Company, which publishes Road Today magazine.

Truck World runs April 21-23 at the International Centre in Mississauga, Ont.