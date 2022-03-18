ELD information ready for the Truck World stage

Electronic logging devices (ELDs) are coming to all of Canada’s federally regulated carriers, and insights into the devices will be coming to the show floor at Truck World.

Recurring “Knowledge Stop” presentations during the trucking industry trade show, scheduled for April 21-23, will include details from regulators and service providers alike.

(Photo: istock)

Richard Robinson, a team leader with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation’s carrier enforcement program, will focus on ways his province is implementing the coming ELD mandate and who will be required to use the devices. He’s been involved in various ELD working groups at federal and provincial levels, and played a role in developing changes to Ontario’s Hours of Service regulations.

Robinson’s presentations will be delivered at 11 am on all three days of the show.

April 21 will also include presentations from ELD providers Fleet Complete (12 pm), Isaac Instruments (1 pm), AttriX Technologies (2 pm), and Ingtech (3 pm). On April 22, the 45-minute presentations will be delivered by Connected Vehicles (12 pm), Trimble Transportation (1 pm), Solera (2 pm), and LVM Tech Solutions (3 pm).

Any ELDs sold to meet the federal mandate must be certified by one of three recognized testing bodies, which determine whether the devices meet underlying technical standards. Twenty-two devices from 15 vendors have been approved so far.

While the rules had been scheduled to take hold June 12, full enforcement has been delayed until Jan. 1, 2023.

Truck World will be hosted at the International Centre in Mississauga, Ont. It’s produced by Newcom Media, which also publishes trucknews.com.