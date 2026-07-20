Trucking Announcements: Aeri joins Fastfrate; Venti appoints Podell to board of directors

Each week, trucknews.com lists notable events, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, Dave Aeri joined Fastfrate Group and chief information officer, and Todd Podell of BNSF Railway was appointed to the board of directors at Venti Technologies.

Hovership named Mike Maya as senior vice president of national sales, and Southeastern Freight Lines appointed Tom Henrici as service center manager in Raleigh, N.C.

Fastfrate names Aeri CIO

Fastfrate Group has welcomed Dave Aeri as chief information officer (CIO) as the company continues investing in technology and digital capabilities.

Aeri brings more than 15 years of experience in CIO and senior technology leadership roles. Before joining Fastfrate, he held technology leadership positions with Canadian Tire, Rogers Communications, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation and Lactalis Canada, where he led digital transformation, technology modernization and innovation initiatives.

Aeri will oversee Fastfrate’s technology strategy, digital capabilities, and artificial intelligence and data science initiatives as the transportation and logistics provider continues expanding its operations.

Venti adds BNSF executive to board

Autonomous vehicle technology developer technology for industrial yards and logistics hubs, Venti Technologies, has appointed Todd Podell, vice president and chief sourcing officer at BNSF Railway, to its board of directors.

Podell oversees enterprise-wide sourcing, procurement, supply chain strategy, facilities operations and fuel management at BNSF. He is responsible for supplier strategy and management, evaluating new supplier technologies, and leveraging supplier spending across BNSF and Berkshire Hathaway.

Before joining BNSF, Podell held senior leadership positions at Discover Financial Services, where he served as senior vice president and chief procurement and corporate services officer. He also held business transformation and supply chain leadership roles at Novartis, McDonald’s and AMD.

Hovership names Maya senior VP of national sales

Hovership, a regional parcel delivery in the U.S., has appointed Mike Maya as senior vice president of national sales.

Maya brings nearly two decades of experience in enterprise sales, strategic partnerships and national account growth across the parcel and logistics industry.

He will lead Hovership’s national sales organization, customer acquisition strategy and strategic partnerships, while accelerating revenue growth among retailers, e-commerce companies, and enterprise shippers.

Before joining Hovership, Maya served as vice president of sales at LSO Parcel.

He previously held sales leadership roles, including senior director of partnerships & solutions and director of national accounts at GLS US. He also held leadership roles at TForce Logistics, Golden State Overnight and Norco Delivery Service.

Raleigh appointed service center manager at SFL

Southeastern Freight Lines has appointed Tom Henrici as service center manager in Raleigh, N.C.

Henrici joined the LTL carrier 15 years ago as a freight handler in Tampa, Fla., and has since held several operational leadership roles.

Those include inbound supervisor, pickup and delivery supervisor, and assistant service center manager in Fort Myers, Fla. He also served as assistant service center manager in Orlando before most recently leading the company’s Fort Myers service center.