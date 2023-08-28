Trucking announcements: Andy Transport appoints Caracas as HR chief, Kinedyne celebrates 55 years

Each week, TruckNews.com lists news, notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

Our latest installment includes a new HR chief at Andy Transport, Kinedyne highlighting a landmark year, a DTNA executive’s appointment to the U.S. EV panel, and Western Star enthusiasts celebrating their passion for trucks.

Andy Transport names Caracas chief HR officer

Andy Transport has appointed Catalin Caracas as chief human resources officer.

Catalin Caracas (Photo: Andy Transport)

Caracas will be responsible for overseeing workplace culture with emphasis on creating cultural congruence, and will lead human resources to ensure alignment with business strategy in growth and transformation.

He has more than two decades of experience in human resources in diverse industries including insurance, aviation security, and manufacturing. Caracas will supervise recruitment, retention, and talent management.

“My hope is to be instrumental in driving the success of the business by unlocking the full potential of our people,” Caracas said.

“We are thrilled to welcome Caracas on board,” said Andreea Crisan, CEO and President of Andy Transport.

Kinedyne marks 55th anniversary

Cargo control system maker Kinedyne is celebrating its 55th anniversary.

Established in 1968, Kinedyne evolved from a single facility in New Jersey to an international organization with employees and affiliates in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

“Kinedyne is proud to be called, The Cargo Control People!, and we are thrilled to celebrate this milestone anniversary,” said Dan Schlotterbeck, president of Kinedyne.

“Our successes over the past 55 years are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, present and past, as well as our commitment to providing innovative, quality products, and exceptional customer service. Kinedyne Mexico also celebrated their 28th anniversary earlier this year, highlighting our global ability to delight our customers by delivering high-quality solutions throughout the world.”

DTNA’s eMobility head Aneja appointed to U.S. EV committee

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced that Rakesh Aneja, head of eMobility at DTNA, has been appointed to the newly founded Electric Vehicle Working Group (EVWG) by the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Department of Transportation.

Rakesh Aneja (Photo: DTNA)

The EVWG, established by the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, is entrusted with providing recommendations to the U.S. Secretaries of Energy and Transportation for integrating light-, medium-, and heavy-duty electric vehicles (EVs) into the U.S. transportation and energy systems.

The EVWG comprises 25 members, encompassing six federal stakeholders and 19 non-governmental stakeholders.

“I am incredibly honored and enthusiastic to accept the invitation to serve as a committee member of the U.S. government’s Electric Vehicle Working Group,” Aneja said.

Two Canadians among Western Star experience winners

(Photo: Western Star)

Two Canadians – Wes Belanger, owner-operator in Ontario and Jarrett Dorman, operator in B.C. – were among the eight winners of the recent Western Star 2023 Star Nation Experience held in Bend, Ore., a four-day outdoor excursion to celebrate their passion for trucks and the Western Star brand.

The winners got a behind-the-scenes look at DTNA’s High Desert Proving Grounds in Madras, Ore., touring the testing facility and competing in a driver challenge. The trip also included a trout fly-fishing excursion, ATV adventure, brand photoshoot, appearance by Starsquatch (Star Nation’s bigfoot mascot) and time to connect as a group of Western Star and trucking enthusiasts.

“Western Star has a tremendous group of customers and operators that love the brand,” said Anthony Pires, marketing communications brand manager, DTNA. “The Star Nation Experience was a way to celebrate this group, their enthusiasm and the ‘never back down’ way of life they bring to work every day.”

If you know of other people moves in the trucking industry and/or would like us to consider your announcement, email Leo Barros at leo@newcom.ca