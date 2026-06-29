Trucking Announcements: C-suite appointments at Clean Energy, Mike Albert Fleet Solutions; Buttgenbach joins YMX

Each week, trucknews.com lists notable events, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, Bart Frabotta was named chief operating officer at Clean Energy Fuels, and former PepsiCo leader Adam Buttgenbach joined YMX Logistics as vice president of fleet strategy and loss prevention.

Mike Albert Fleet Solutions has named Marty Kuhn its CEO, making him the first non-family CEO in the company’s history.

Frabotta named COO at Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels has promoted Bart Frabotta to chief operating officer, expanding his responsibilities to oversee the company’s operations division and business transformation initiatives.

Frabotta joined Clean Energy in 2010 and most recently served as group vice president of operations since 2021.

He has more than 20 years of leadership experience in energy infrastructure, construction, operations, technology and industrial services.

(Photo: Clean Energy Fuels)

He will oversee station operations, renewable natural gas (RNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, engineering and construction, field services, supply chain, environmental health and safety, IT, and AI initiatives.

“His leadership has driven meaningful change in reliability, efficiency, and cost structure across our station network,” said Clay Corbus, president and CEO of Clean Energy Fuels. “I will look to Bart to take the lead in two of my top priorities – becoming a technology-forward company implementing all the advantages AI has to offer, and making Clean Energy a low-cost company while still accelerating growth.”

Kuhn named CEO of Mike Albert Fleet Solutions

Mike Albert Fleet Solutions has promoted Marty Kuhn to chief executive officer, making him the first non-family CEO in the company’s history, according to a news release.

Kuhn, who has served as president since 2022, will retain the title, too. The company, founded in 1928, will remain family-owned.

John Betagole, the company’s former CEO and a second-generation owner, was elected chairman of the board.

“Marty has earned our family’s confidence over the last four years, so this is a natural next step rather than a new direction,” Betagole said. “His future-focused leadership has earned the trust of our team and our clients alike.”

During Kuhn’s tenure as president, Mike Albert expanded its fleet management offerings beyond leasing, increasing adoption of services such as maintenance, fuel management, telematics and work-ready upfitting. The company also enhanced its OverDrive fleet management platform with features including single sign-on and expanded API integrations while investing in AI capabilities designed to simplify fleet decision-making.

Before joining Mike Albert in 2022, Kuhn was president of SmartPay, where he led a shift toward e-commerce and digital growth and helped secure more than $3 billion in capital. He serves on multiple local executive committees, including the Cincinnati Regional Business Committee.

Buttgenbach joins YMX Logistics

(Photo: YMX Logistics)

YMX Logistics has appointed Adam Buttgenbach as vice president of fleet strategy and loss prevention.

Buttgenbach brings more than 20 years of experience in fleet management, logistics, procurement and operational transformation.

He most recently served as global procurement director, fleet transformation, at PepsiCo, where he led fleet transformation initiatives across the company’s global commercial fleet.

Before joining PepsiCo in 2018, he held leadership positions with Custom Truck One Source and Brink’s, where he focused on fleet modernization, acquisition integration and operational improvements.

In his new role, Buttgenbach will oversee fleet strategy and loss prevention initiatives as YMX Logistics continues expanding its integrated yard logistics operations.

“Adam brings an exceptional combination of fleet expertise, procurement discipline, operational leadership, and transformation experience,” said Erin Mitchell, chief operating officer of YMX Logistics.

“As YMX continues to expand nationwide, fleet strategy and asset performance are critical to delivering safer, more efficient, and more sustainable operations for our customers.”