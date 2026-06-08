Trucking Announcements: Chaarani joins Fuel Transport, Bendix helps build home for Ohio family

Each week, trucknews.com lists notable events, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, Fuel Transport welcomed Sana Chaarani as vice president of technology and Adam Wiechmann took on an expanded role as president at Webb Wheel Products, OEM.

Meanwhile, employees from Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems helped frame a house for an Ohio family in need, and Motive named its 2026 Visionary Customer Award winners at the Vision conference in Nashville.

Sana Chaarani (Photo: Fuel Transport)

Fuel Transport appoints Chaarani VP of technology

Sana Chaarani joined Fuel Transport as vice president of technology as the Montreal-based company continues expanding its digital infrastructure and technology capabilities.

In this role, Chaarani will lead Fuel’s technology strategy, digital transformation initiatives, IT operations and cybersecurity efforts. She will oversee technology initiatives tied to infrastructure, enterprise systems, and digital innovation while working with operational teams to support customer and business needs.

She brings more than 25 years of experience in enterprise IT, cybersecurity, digital transformation and systems modernization to the role. Before joining Fuel Transport, she held senior technology leadership roles with Jamp Pharma Group, Pratt & Whitney, Hydro-Québec and CN.

““Sana brings an exceptional combination of strategic vision and hands-on execution. Her experience leading complex transformation initiatives across global organizations will be instrumental as we continue building the scalable, secure, and intelligent foundation that supports both our customers and our long-term ambitions,” said Robert Piccioni, CEO at Fuel Transport.

Wiechmann takes on expanded role at Webb Wheel Products

Webb Wheel Products has expanded Adam Wiechmann’s responsibilities, naming him president of Webb Wheel Products, OEM. He most recently served as the president of the Webb’s truck division.

Since joining Webb’s parent company — Marmon/Berkshire Hathaway Company — in 2008, Wiechmann has held leadership roles across several business groups, including the Metal Services Group, Industrial Gear Group and Transportation Group.

Prior to joining Marmon/Berkshire, he spent five years at General Motors as brake development engineer.

Adam Wiechmann (Photo: LinkedIn)

Motive named 2026 Visionary Customer Award winners

Motive recognized several of its trucking and logistics customers during the Vision 26 conference in Nashville, announcing the winners of its 2026 Motive Visionary Customer Awards. The winners are transportation companies that use Motive’s AI-powered platform to improve safety, operational efficiency and cost management.

Canadian oilfield services company STEP Energy Services received the Global Innovator Award Canada after reducing safety events by 18% while maintaining a collision rate of 1.2 per million miles.

Other winners included FirstFleet and Encore Luxury Coaching, which received the Safety Leader Award, while Heartland and Kamps Logistics earned the Organizational Transformation Award.

Motive said Encore Luxury Coaching achieved a collision rate of 0.56 per million miles in 2025, alongside a 52% reduction in safety events. FirstFleet reduced critical safety events by 63%, including significant reductions in fatigue-related driving incidents.

Heartland improved its fleet safety score by 24% between 2024 and 2025 while reducing safety events per million miles by 27%, according to Motive. Kamps Logistics increased its fleet safety score by 26% and reduced safety events per million miles by 36%.

The company also recognized Quaker Windows & Doors and National DCP with Bottom Line Savings Awards tied to fuel savings, card controls and fraud reduction initiatives.

Additional awards went to Consolidated Electrical Distributors and Siddons-Martin Emergency Group for driver coaching initiatives, while Turismos y Autobuses México Toluca and Chyone Logistics were recognized for safety improvements in Mexico and the U.K., respectively.

Bendix employees help frame home for local family

More than 170 employees from Bendix helped build a house for a local family in need during a June 1 volunteer build event, which took place in the parking lot at Bendix’s headquarters in Avon, Ohio.

The project was completed in partnership with Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity and Help Build Hope, with employees assembling wall frames – signing them with personal messages of encouragement — for a two-story home before the structure was transported to a Habitat for Humanity development site for final construction.

“We share a lasting commitment at Bendix to building communities and having a positive impact on our neighbors,” said Maria Gutierrez, global head of HSE for Knorr-Bremse’s CVS division. “Our employees are the heart and soul of that effort through their generosity. Helping build a house for a local family is one way we live the company culture and strive to put our social responsibility to work.”

The company noted the 2026 build marks the 20th home framed by Bendix employees since the initiative began in 2015.

Bendix also said it purchased construction materials for the project and also contributed to the home’s roof fund. Additional support was provided by CrossRoads Missions. The company also held a Habitat for Humanity ReStore donation drive leading up to the event.