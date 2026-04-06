Trucking Announcements: leadership appointments at dynaCERT, DTNA, NACFE

Each week, trucknews.com lists notable events, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, dynaCERT announced it plans to appoint Kevin Unrath as the company’s next CEO, and Daimler Truck North America appointed Adam Morgan head of corporate communications. Meanwhile, the North American Council for Freight Efficiency appointed Steve Mignardi as the new board chairman, elected Charlotte Argue of Geotab as board treasurer, and added five new members to the board.

dynaCERT plans CEO transition, names Unrath successor

dynaCERT plans to appoint current chief operating officer Kevin Unrath as the company’s next CEO as part of a leadership transition focused on operational execution and commercial growth.

Unrath has been directly involved in strengthening dynaCERT’s operational platform, including production processes, deployment strategies, and alignment of the Company’s technology with customer requirements, according to a news release.

Current CEO Jim Payne will step down after more than a decade in the role and will remain chairman of the board, supporting the company’s strategic direction while helping with the transition.

“Kevin brings strong operational discipline and a deep understanding of our technology and deployment environment. We believe this positions the company well for the next phase of its development, and the Board fully supports this leadership transition,” said Brian Warner, dynaCERT’s independent director.

Prior to joining dynaCERT in early 2025, Unrath spent more than two years at Hatz Components, holding senior sales, marketing and business development roles. Prior to that, he held senior roles at Motorenfabrik Hatz. Unrath also worked at MAN Truck & Bus AG in his earlier career.

DTNA names Morgan head of corporate communications

Daimler Truck North America has appointed Adam Morgan head of corporate communications.

He will lead internal and external communications, media relations, public affairs, corporate branding, as well as brand partnerships, and corporate giving.

Morgan joins DTNA from Bristow Group, where he served as director of global communications and marketing. He has also held senior communications roles at McDermott International and The Boeing Company, including leading communications for Boeing’s space division and serving as regional director of international communications for Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Morgan also previously served in public and legislative affairs with the U.S. Forest Service and is a veteran of the United States Navy.

Morgan will be based at the company’s headquarters in Portland, Ore., as he succeeds Andy Johnson, who has moved to a global communications role within Daimler Truck in Germany.

NACFE appoints Mignardi as new board chairman, adds members

Steve Mignardi, former executive with Daimler Truck North America, has been named board chairman of the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE), succeeding Rob Reich of Schneider, who is stepping down after eight years in the role.

“Rob has been a great asset to NACFE, helping to guide us these last eight years,” said Mike Roeth, NACFE’s executive director, in a news release. “We are delighted to have Steve as our next board chairman and look forward to his helping NACFE continue to bring unbiased real-world experience to the trucking industry.”

From left, Steve Mignardi; Paul Rosa; Charlotte Argue; Steve Hanson; Leia Guccione; Matt McLelland; Mike Roeth; Greg Treinen; Amanda Phillips; Chris Hammond; Dean Bushey; outgoing chairman Rob Reich; Dan Symonds; Bill Walmsley. (Photo: NACFE)

Charlotte Argue of Geotab has been elected board treasurer.

NACFE also elected new board members, including: