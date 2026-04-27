Trucking Announcements: Martins founder dead at 54; C-suite appointments at Ballard, Montway Auto Transport

Each week, trucknews.com lists notable events, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, trucknews.com is saddened to report the passing of Martin Depelteau, founder and president of Martins, a manufacturer of tire equipment and supplies.

Vancouver-based Ballard Power Systems has appointed Ralph Robinett as senior vice president and chief operating officer, and Kodiak AI has appointed Tim Guin and Natalie Draisin to its industry advisory council. Meanwhile, Montway Auto Transport has appointed Anna Maria Pellegrino as chief financial officer and Saddle Creek Logistics Services has promoted Brian Mattingly to executive vice president of operations.

Martins founder Martin Depelteau passed away at 54

Martin Depelteau, founder and president of Martins, has died at the age of 54. The company said Depelteau passed away April 19.

Depelteau founded Martins in 2002, building it into a global manufacturer of tire equipment and supplies serving customers worldwide. Over the years, the company expanded through the acquisition of five complementary companies and brands, establishing an international presence in the industry.

He had stepped back from day-to-day operations in recent years, transitioning leadership to an experienced management team to ensure continuity, the company said in a news release, adding that highly respected across the industry, Depelteau was known for his leadership and strong relationships with customers, partners and colleagues. Martins said his legacy will continue through the company, its people and its ongoing operations.

“Martin was far more than a leader. He was a builder, a mentor, and a true source of inspiration for the entire organization,” said Benoit Beauchemin, general manager. “His legacy will continue to guide our actions and shape our vision for years to come.”

Robinett named COO at Ballard

Vancouver-based Ballard Power Systems has appointed Ralph Robinett as senior vice president and chief operating officer (COO), replacing Lee Sweetland, effective April 13.

Robinett brings more than 25 years of experience in operations, manufacturing and supply chain leadership across advanced technology and clean energy sectors, the company said. Most recently, he served as COO at GAF Energy, where he oversaw manufacturing, supply chain and product deployment, including the expansion of automated solar production.

Robinett has also held senior leadership positions at Celestica, Velodyne LiDAR, and SunPower, where he oversaw international manufacturing, implementation of automation strategy, and supply chain transformation.

“Ralph brings a powerful combination of operational discipline, global manufacturing expertise, and strategic leadership to the position,” said Marty Neese, Ballard’s president and CEO. “His track record of scaling complex operations, improving productivity, and building strong teams will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our strategy and position Ballard for long-term growth. I also want to thank Lee Sweetland for his contributions to Ballard and wish him well in the future.”

Mattingly promoted at Saddle Creek

Saddle Creek Logistics Services has promoted Brian Mattingly to executive vice president of operations.

Mattingly joined the company in 2012 as a distribution center manager in Lexington, Ky., and has since held several operations leadership roles, most recently serving as senior vice president of operations. During his tenure, he helped expand Saddle Creek’s Kentucky footprint from a single 80,000 sq.-ft. facility to a multi-site operation spanning more than 1.3 million sq.-ft., the company said.

In his expanded role, Mattingly will oversee all warehouse and transportation operations.

Kodiak adds Guin, Draisin to industry advisory council

Kodiak AI has appointed Tim Guin and Natalie Draisin to its industry advisory council as the company advances its autonomous trucking strategy.

Both leaders bring experience across trucking, logistics and transportation policy, including roles with Hirschbach Motor Lines, USA Truck, Swift Transportation, the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) Foundation, Accenture, and the World Health Organization.

“Tim and Natalie bring complementary expertise in safety, policy, and commercial transportation that can help shape how we build and deploy our technology as we focus on launching long-haul driverless operations,” said Don Burnette, founder and CEO, Kodiak AI.

Guin is a former chief commercial officer at Hirschbach Motor Lines and has held senior leadership roles at multiple trucking companies — at USA Truck, Arnold Transportation Services, Swift Transportation, and U.S. Xpress Enterprises — providing operational and commercial insight into freight networks.

Draisin serves as director of the North American office and United Nations representative for the FIA Foundation, where she focuses on advancing safe, sustainable, and equitable mobility systems.

Pellegrino named CFO at Montway Auto Transport

Third-party logistics brokerage Montway Auto Transport has appointed Anna Maria Pellegrino chief financial officer.

She will oversee the company’s finance, accounting and pricing functions, focusing on supporting growth initiatives.

Pellegrino brings more than 15 years of experience in financial leadership and corporate development. Most recently, she served as senior vice-president of FP&A and corporate development at PLZ Corp, where she supported revenue growth and led acquisition integration efforts.

She has experience in mergers and acquisitions, having led 13 acquisitions and supported the creation of more than $500 million in enterprise value, the company said.