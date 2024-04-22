Trucking Announcements: New hires at Attrix, TCA; Sabol’s promotion at East Manufacturing

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, Attrix hired Milie Perreault-Favreau as vice-president of sales and partner relations, and Mark Sabol has been promoted to senior director of retail sales and service at East Manufacturing after 20 years with the company. Meanwhile, Diane Gleason joined the Truckload Carrier Association as senior director of events and meetings.

Perreault-Favreau appointed Attrix’s new VP of sales and partner relations

Attrix, a Quebec-based compliance and electrification solutions provider for commercial fleets, announced the appointment of Milie Perreault-Favreau as vice-president of sales and partner relations. She will work with Daniel Cliche, the company’s current sales vice-president, who will be retiring at the start of 2025.

She will be tasked with driving sales and partner relations strategies across Canada and the U.S., extending Attrix’s market reach and technological integration, the company said in a news release.

She brings more than 20 years of experience to the job, particularly in the IoT domain from her tenure at Telus, where she led the team managing IoT and telematic solutions, enhancing operational technologies across various sectors. Perreault-Favreau’s most recent role included two years at Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton as director of sales and strategic partnerships.

East Manufacturing promotes Sabol

Mark Sabol has been promoted to senior director of retail sales and service at East Manufacturing, the manufacturer of aluminum trailers, truck bodies and steel dump trailers.

He will be responsible for managing the East Service Center, the company announced in a news release, adding that he will help in establishing new service programs, as well as developing strategic goals for service growth.

Sabol joined East in 1990 as a Western Region marketing representative. He became a product manager of refuse trailers in 1995 and director of retail sales in 2007. Before his promotion, Sabol was a senior director of retail sales and product manager of platform trailers.

Gleason joins TCA as senior director of events and meetings

Truckload Carrier Association (TCA) hired Diane Gleason as its new senior director of events and meetings. She joins the organization with over 35 years of event management experience. Gleason is not new to the transportation industry, either.

Before joining TCA, she served as a vice-president of event services at the American Trucking Association for nine years and before that, four years of managing the association’s conventions. Gleason has also served as director of conferences and meetings at the National Air Transportation Association for over 13 years.