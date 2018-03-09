Trucking firms among Canada’s Best Managed Companies

TORONTO, Ont. – Once again, the trucking and transportation industry dominated Deloitte’s list of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, with thirty companies total making the cut.

Now in its 25th year, the program, which celebrates the top private businesses in Canada with revenue totaling more than $15 million, scores applicants on strategy and vision, its investment in capabilities like people and systems, and its commitment to talent.

The companies chosen fall into one of four categories: new, returning winners (been on the list for 2-3 years running), gold winners (been on the list for 4-6 years running) and platinum winners (been on the list for seven or more years).

The list of Canada’s Best Managed Companies in the transportation sector are as follows:

New Winner

McKeil Marine – Burlington, Ont.

Returning Winners

AV Gauge & Fixture – Oldcastle, Ont.

AirStart – Mississauga, Ont.

C.A.T. Holding – Coteau-du-Lac, Que.

Campbell Bros. Movers – London, Ont.

Cando Rail Services – Brandon, Man.

First Industries Corp. – Edmonton

JED Express – South Mountain, Ont.

Liberty Linehaul – Ayr, Ont.

Transport Bourassa – Saint-Jean, Que.

Wills Transfer – Smith Falls, Ont.

Gold Winners

Algoma Central – St. Catharines, Ont.

Charger Logistics – Brampton, Ont.

Scout Logistics – Toronto

Voyaguer Transportation Services – London, Ont.

Platinum Winners

Armour Transportation Services – Moncton, N.B.

ASL Distribution Services – Oakville, Ont.

Bison Transport – Winnipeg

Challenger Motor Freight – Cambridge, Ont.

Day and Ross Transportation Group – Hartland, N.B.

Groupe Robert – Rougemont, Que.

Group Trans-West – Lachine, Que.

Harbour Air Seaplanes – Richmond, B.C.

Kriska Transportation Group – Prescott, Ont.

Martime-Ontario freight Lines – Brampton, Ont.

Oceanex – St. John’s

Tallman Truck Centre – Mississauga, Ont.

TransX Group of Companies – Winnipeg

United Van Lines – Mississauga, Ont.

West Wind Aviation – Saskatoon

For the full list, please click here.