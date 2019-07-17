Trucking HR Canada, AMTA team up on career resources

OTTAWA, Ont. – Trucking HR Canada and the Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) have joined forces to offer more information for career seekers and under-represented labor groups.

The online resources were developed for the Bridging the Gap in Alberta’s Trucking and Logistics Labour Market project.

“These resources provide yet another tool in the toolbox, that can assist employers in recruiting and retaining the workers they need,” says Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada, “We are currently working on developing these resources further to meet the needs of employers in all regions of Canada.”

A new Employer Connector Guide highlights opportunities to tap into labor pools that can be overlooked in the trucking sector – including women, visible minorities, newcomers to Canada, youth, Indigenous employees, and people with disabilities.

The guide itself offers a list of organizations and resources that serve the groups in Alberta.

A related Transportation Guide, meanwhile, offers insights into career opportunities that involve operating commercial vehicles, transportation maintenance, transportation operations, and warehouse and yard operations.

“The need for defined pathways in the transportation industry is critical to inviting all people into the industry as well as information for people already in the industry looking for a change,” says Chris Nash, president of the Alberta Motor Transport Association.