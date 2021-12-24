Trucking industry raises $50K for flood victims

The Canadian trucking industry has raised more than $50,000 for victims of severe floods in B.C.

The money was raised by Trucks for Change, along with the Canadian Trucking Alliance and provincial trucking associations. It will go to the Canadian Red Cross to support those affected by the catastrophic flooding.

(Photo: B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

“Trucks for Change has a longstanding and cooperative relationship with the Canadian Red Cross that typically involves moving shipments of emergency supplies throughout Canada to support their emergency efforts,” said Scott Smith, chairman of Trucks for Change. “The flooding in B.C. is typically the type of disaster for which Trucks for Change’s trucking services would have been requested.”

But with short- and long-term road closures in place the organization instead challenged the industry to contribute funds. It set a goal of $50,000 which has been exceeded.

“We want to thank Trucks for Change and the Canadian trucking industry for their support as we continue to assist those impacted by the devasting floods in B.C.,” said Melanie Soler, vice-president, emergency management at the Canadian Red Cross. “Our teams will be there to support people and communities as they recover in the weeks and months ahead.”

Funds continue to be raised by contributing here.