Trucks-only ferry service starts Friday

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Northumberland Ferries has announced that it will resume service between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., on Friday, but only trucks will be allowed aboard for now.

The trucks-only service begins Friday. Photo: Northumberland Ferries

“Service will initially only be available to large commercial trucks (larger than 30 feet in length) and their drivers,” the company said.

“Service for all other travelers will not be permitted until inter-provincial travel restrictions are lifted.”

Those restrictions were imposed to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The ferry will operate six days a week, from Sunday to Friday. There will be no onboard food service.

“We are pleased to be resuming ferry service to help support our communities and the economy.” – Mark MacDonald, chairman and CEO, Northumberland Ferries.

The company said it is hopeful that service will be expanded to include other essential workers in the near future.

“We are pleased to be resuming ferry service to help support our communities and the economy” said Mark MacDonald, chairman and CEO of Northumberland Ferries.

The company also said that it will implement a comprehensive Covid-19 management plan to ensure public and employee safety.

The plan includes health screening, social distancing, use of personal protective equipment where appropriate, and increased sanitation and cleaning procedures, it said.