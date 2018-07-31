U.S. inspectors to focus on underride guards

GREENBELT, Md. – Roadside inspectors in the U.S. will be taking a close look at rear underride guards during selected days between Aug. 27-31, as the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) looks to gather related data.

Last year, U.S. senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Marco Rubio introduced the Stop Underrides Act of 2017, and have asked the alliance to add rear underride guards to North America’s out-of-service criteria.

The data collected during the exercise, officially known as the Rear Impact Guard Check safety initiative, will be reported this September to the CVSA’s vehicle committee during the organization’s annual conference and exhibition in Kansas City, Mo.

“The alliance uses data to support its decision-making process,” said CVSA president Capt. Christopher Turner of the Kansas Highway Patrol. “Using quality, verifiable data and analytics allows the alliance to assess and analyze information that can be used to support our stance on various issues, topics and propositions.”

Officers won’t actually be doing any thing different, other than filling out a related form to be submitted to CVSA, he added. The data on rear-impact guards may be collected during Level 1, 2, 4 or 5 inspections.

The Stop Underrides Act would require rear underride guards to meet a specific performance standard, as well as side underride guards on new equipment with gross vehicle weight ratings of more than 10,000 lb. It would also lead to research on front underride guards to keep trucks from overriding passenger vehicles.