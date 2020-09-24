U.S. waiver recognizing expired licences until Dec. 31

TORONTO, Ont. – U.S. regulators have issued a new waiver that will continue to recognize expired commercial driver’s licences (CDL) until Dec. 31, extending an expiry date that originally been set for Sept. 30.

The waiver applies to medical exams and certification, as well as commercial driver’s licences, which have not been renewed because of government service interruptions linked to Covid-19. But it only applies to licences that expired after March 1.

(Photo: istock)

Most states continue to offer limited operations at their state driver licensing agency offices, and drivers may be unable to book appointments for physical exams to comply with Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations, the U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration says.

Similar waivers had previously been issued on March 24 and June 15.

Says the notice from Deputy Administrator James Wiley Deck: “FMCSA continues to recognize the validity of commercial driver’s licenses issued by Canadian Provinces and Territories and Licencias Federales de Conductor issued by the United Mexican States, in accordance with 49 CFR part 383, when such jurisdictions issue a similar notice or declaration extending the validity date of the medical examination and certification and/or validity of the corresponding commercial driver’s license due to interruption to government service resulting from COVID-19.”