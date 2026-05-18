New bill aims to protect truckers from scammers 

A new bill introduced in the U.S. House by one Republican and one Democrat would put the brakes on companies that try to intimidate truckers into paying for federal services that are offered for free.

The Stop Scamming Truckers Act was introduced by Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.) and Rep. Dave Taylor (R-Ohio). It would require any business that contacts trucking fleets regarding USDOT numbers to include a disclosure stating that it is a private company, not an official federal agency.

These companies would be barred from using a logo implying an affiliation with the U.S. Department of Transportation, and any person who receives a communication that violates the act would be allowed to bring a civil action in a U.S. district court.

Gluesenkamp Perez said she introduced the bill in response to concerns from truckers who said they’d received “misleading letters trying to scare them into paying to avoid government hassles” which mimicked official documents from legitimate agencies.

“This is a critical issue that disproportionately affects small businesses and it’s time to see some action taken,” she said.

“Trucking companies already face enough challenges without being targeted by scammers looking to make a quick buck,” said Taylor.

The legislation can help protect owner-operators and small carriers that are often targeted by misleading registration solicitations, according to the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association.

“We’ve seen too many truck drivers misled into paying fraudsters hundreds of dollars for registration services they can complete themselves. OOIDA supports the Stop Scamming Truckers Act because it will put an end to these despicable schemes,” said OOIDA President Todd Spencer.