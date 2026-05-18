US House passes legislation to step up cargo theft fight

The U.S. House has passed the CORCA Act, bipartisan legislation that would strengthen law enforcement tools and establish a unified response to the growing threat of cargo theft.

“Organized retail crime is an issue that affects everyone. Whether you are a business owner, truck driver, or the average consumer, these criminal enterprises are hurting your wallet and putting communities in danger,” said Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio), one of the House members who introduced the bipartisan legislation. “I want to thank my colleagues in the House for supporting this legislation, and I urge the Senate to pass it swiftly.”

CORCA would strengthen legal tools to disrupt criminal financing and enable prosecutors to more efficiently target large-scale criminal enterprises. (Photo: iStock)

The legislation would improve information sharing to identify emerging threats, strengthen legal tools to disrupt criminal financing, and enable prosecutors to more efficiently target large-scale criminal enterprises by aggregating the value of stolen goods tied to organized schemes.

It would also establish an Organized Retail and Supply Chain Crime Coordination Center within the Department of Homeland Security, which would enable increased collaboration between federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

The passage of CORCA represents a pivotal moment for the supply chain, said Chris Spear, president and CEO of the American Trucking Associations.

“Cargo thieves are stealing $18 million every day from the trucking industry, and motor carriers and consumers pay the price,” Spear said. “CORCA will give our industry and law enforcement the tools we need to fight back against highly organized, technologically advanced cargo theft rings, which are often orchestrated by transnational criminal groups.”

The bill moves to the Senate before being sent to President Trump to be signed into law.

Several days after CORCA passed, the House Appropriations Committee passed the fiscal year 2027 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies funding bill.

The bill would start the process of establishing a unified, federal response to cargo theft. It would also require the Department of Justice to ramp up its enforcement of cargo theft cases, and includes $4 million to prosecute these crimes.