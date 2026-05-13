US trucking groups oppose calls to suspend federal fuel taxes

Three U.S. trucking associations have joined together to oppose proposals to suspend federal fuel taxes.

“We understand and appreciate the desire to provide relief to Americans facing higher fuel costs. However, history shows that gas tax holidays deliver negligible benefit to consumers,” the American Trucking Associations, Truckload Carriers Association, and National Tank Truck Carriers said in a statement.

On several recent occasions, President Donald Trump has urged Congress to temporarily pause the 18.4-cent gasoline tax and the 24.4-cent diesel tax to provide relief at the pump.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) have voiced their support and said they are developing legislation that would suspend federal fuel taxes. However, Politico reported that Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.), chairman of the Senate Finance subcommittee with jurisdiction over energy issues, does not support a suspension, citing the federal debt and deficit.

“Because the tax is collected at the wholesale level and not at the retail pump, most savings never reach the consumer. While the average motorist pays about $1.63 per week in federal fuel taxes, a suspension would translate into only about 30 cents in weekly savings,” the trucking associations said.

“Without replacement funds, fuel tax revenues supporting critical investments in highway safety and infrastructure projects would evaporate, hindering the safe and efficient movement of people and goods across the country.”