USA Truck launches new military apprenticeship program

USA Truck has launched a new military apprenticeship program to provide career pathways for personnel transitioning out of active-duty military service.

Developed in collaboration with Fastport, the apprenticeship program offers a comprehensive, two-year career track specifically targeting high-demand roles for professional drivers and diesel technicians.

Participants can receive their full Military Housing Allowance (MHA) stipend while earning full pay from USA Truck. (Photo: USA Truck)

Participants will be eligible to receive their full Military Housing Allowance (MHA) stipend, typically valued at $1,600 per month, while simultaneously earning their full standard compensation and pay from USA Truck.

“We are incredibly proud to launch this program and offer a meaningful bridge from military service to a thriving career in transportation,” said USA Truck CEO George Henry. “Veterans bring invaluable leadership, discipline, and technical expertise to our team. By combining full USA Truck compensation with MHA benefits, we are removing financial barriers and investing heavily in the future of our nation’s heroes as they become elite drivers and technicians.”

USA Truck, based in Van Buren, Ark., is a four-time recipient of the ESGR Pro Patria Award, the highest honor bestowed by a state Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve committee. It was also honored nationally with the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award in 2025, the U.S. government’s highest accolade for employers utilizing National Guard and Reserve personnel.