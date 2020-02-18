Utility posts record-breaking manufacturing year

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. – Utility Trailer Manufacturing is reporting a record year for production, coming in at just under 52,000 trailers in 2019.

The previous record of 49,000 trailers was established in 2015.

“2019 was truly a great year for us and a great start to a new decade,” said Craig Bennett, senior vice-president of sales and marketing. “We are continuing to increase production capacity at our manufacturing facilities in order to meet the increasing demands of our trailers.”

Utility produces dry vans, flatbeds, and refrigerated trailers.

The company’s six manufacturing facilities in North America are located in Marion, Va.; Clearfield, Utah; Glad Springs, Va.; Paragould, Ark.; Enterprise, Ala.; and Piedras Negras, Mexico.