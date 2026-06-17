Virginia seeks OK to extend expiring CDLs during emergencies

The state of Virginia is seeking an exemption that would enable the state to extend the validity of commercial driver’s licenses and commercial learner’s permits during emergencies.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration published a notice of Virginia’s request in the Federal Register on June 17. The agency is accepting comments for 30 days.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles said the exemption is required because during states of emergency, access to DMV facilities and services could be limited. This could prevent qualified drivers “from completing timely renewals through no fault of their own,” the notice said.

If approved, it would allow Virginia to extend the validity of CDLs and CLPs for up to 90 days after the state’s governor declares a state of emergency or issues an executive order authorizing extensions of CDLs and CLPs.

Under current regulations, permits are valid for no more than one year without requiring the holder to retake general and endorsement knowledge tests. State driver’s license agencies can’t make a CDL valid for more than eight years.

The exemption would not apply to non-domiciled CDLs or CLPs.